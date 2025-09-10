Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Construction resumes on Buc-ee’s Lafayette site after months of delays

Work restarted this week with dirt work and grading, though the opening timeline still points to 2028
LAFAYETTE PARISH — Construction is back underway this week on the future Buc-ee’s in Lafayette after several months of delays.

The site, located off Interstate 10 at Louisiana Avenue, is once again active with dirt work and grading, according to Developing Lafayette.

It’s unclear whether the renewed activity will move up the store’s opening date. The most recent timeline still projects completion in 2028, about two years later than initially expected.

Once complete, the Lafayette Buc-ee’s will span roughly 74,000 square feet, making it one of the largest locations in the Gulf South. Plans call for 120 fuel pumps, more than 700 parking spaces, and electric vehicle charging stations on the 42-acre property.

The project represents an $82 million investment, with $12.5 million designated for surrounding infrastructure improvements.

