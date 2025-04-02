Construction continues on final phase of Envision Broussard project

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Construction is underway on East Main Street in Broussard as part of the final phase of the Envision Broussard revitalization project. A key component of this phase involves the addition of sidewalks along Main Street, a feature still under development in certain areas of the project zone.

The Envision Broussard initiative has been in the works since 2019, with a focus on enhancing the city’s infrastructure and beautifying the main corridor. The project aims to transform the heart of Broussard into a more inviting space for residents and visitors alike.

The first phase of the project focused on essential drainage improvements, as well as the installation of an entry gateway structure, welcome signage, and sidewalks stretching from South Bernard Road to Clara Street. These upgrades have already begun to reshape the landscape of Broussard's downtown area.

Mayor Ray Bourque shared that the entire Envision Broussard project has an estimated cost of around $10 million, with $3.2 million in state funding supporting the effort. "This revitalization will help raise property values, attract new development downtown, and improve the overall quality of life for our neighbors," Bourque said.

The final phase of the project is expected to take approximately 18 to 20 months to complete. Crews will work in phases to ensure that residents have continued access to their properties throughout construction. Despite the temporary disruptions, the project promises to bring long-term benefits to the city.

As Broussard's transformation progresses, the community looks forward to a vibrant future with improved infrastructure and a more walkable downtown area.