Construction changes at Women's and Children's

The Main Entrance and Lobby at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital will be relocated effective Monday, May 12, 2025 at 10 a.m.

All visitors are asked to use the entrance on the south side of the hospital near Buildings B & C, which will serve as the designated Main Entrance, while the hospital lobby is under construction.



We encourage all visitors to check our website at LourdesRMC.com/AdvancingAcadiana [t.e2ma.net] before arriving at Women's & Children's Hospital.

On-Site Shuttle Services: A shuttle will be available 24/7 to transport patients from the parking lot and other buildings on our campus as needed.

A shuttle will be available 24/7 to transport patients from the parking lot and other buildings on our campus as needed. Additional directional signage regarding this entrance change will be placed outside the hospital as well as inside the facility.

Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital is currently undergoing significant advancements to our campus as part of our Advancing Acadiana plan. We are underway with various construction projects at this facility including our NICU expansion to include private family rooms, Mother Baby Unit modernization, Chapel addition and other notable exterior and interior improvements. We are dedicated to creating a state-of-the-art healthcare facility for women, children and families in Acadiana and our surrounding communities.