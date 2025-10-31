Construction at Girard Park causes temporary closures as sewer project begins

LAFAYETTE, La. — If you’ve been to Girard Park lately, you’ve probably noticed construction, along with some detours. KATC is breaking down what’s being built and what visitors think about it.

Wilda Richard, who works next to the park, says the work is causing some traffic headaches.

“The part that’s bad for me is when I get ready to leave here. It’s hard to back out with all the traffic,” Richard said.

A section of Girard Park will be temporarily closed due to construction of the Lafayette Sewer Lift Station, a $17.6 million investment by Lafayette Consolidated Government. The project aims to expand wastewater capacity and reliability for downtown, mid-city, and surrounding neighborhoods.

Regular parkgoer Doug Daniel, who runs at Girard Park a couple of times a week, says he supports the project.

“The construction here in the park doesn’t bother me at all. Lafayette needs all the improvements it can get,” Daniel said.

The construction area will be used for equipment storage and to support sewer line connections to the Lafayette Utilities System lift station located near West St. Mary Boulevard and Johnston Street.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, the lift station will add capacity for approximately 2,000 additional units and support redevelopment along Johnston Street and throughout the city.

Construction begins this month, with completion expected by October 2026.

