Constitutional ammendment to change the process for property tax sales, more protections for homeowners

LAFAYETTE PARISH — On December 7th Louisiana residents will head back to the polls to vote on several key constitutional amendments, including one that will change the property tax sale process.

Constitutional amendment 4 limits the amount of penalties and interest on delinquent property taxes. The law would also postpone property tax payments under emergency situations or allow tax officials to waive penalties for “good cause.”

Lafayette Parish Tax assessor Conrad Comeaux welcomes the law, saying it would provide relief to residents who find themselves owing back taxes.

“It will change the tax sale process in the state, which will prevent people from losing their property and their equity in their property,” Comeaux said.

Amendment 4 would also allow homeowners to pull the equity out of their homes if the tax purchaser sells it during the lien period.

“They could still lose their homes but at least they’ll get the equity out of it. Today it’s not as easy to get the equity out of it,” Comeaux said.

With the amendment, homeowners would have more time to challenge the sale of their home. In a recent case, a Lafayette woman almost lost her home due to a lien over an unpaid bill. It led to a year’s long case that raised many questions.

Theresa Guillot won her case against p & g real estate acquisition. 15th judicial judge David M. Smith nullified the real estate company's title on her house.

A statement from Guillot’s lawyer, Lance Beal said, "the case centered on the defendants’ fraudulent activities, which sought to unlawfully displace Ms. Guillot from her rightful residence."

Read the full story on Guillot's case here.

