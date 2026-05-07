Congressman Cleo Fields criticizes Supreme Court decision during Lafayette town hall

LAFAYETTE PARISH — U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields criticized the Supreme Court’s recent decision on Louisiana’s congressional map during a packed town hall meeting Wednesday night at the Clifton Chenier Center—urging voters to remain engaged and head to the polls ahead of the upcoming election.

Fields addressed constituents days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Louisiana’s congressional map constituted unconstitutional racial gerrymandering, finding that the state’s second Black-majority district did not meet legal standards for race-based redistricting under the 14th and 15th Amendments.

“I don't want to understate how bad this opinion is,” Fields told attendees. “Six of those justices went out of their way to make the district unconstitutional.”

Fields also criticized comments in the majority opinion regarding Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

“For Justice Alito to say, you know, we really don't need Section Two of the Voting Rights Act—come live in Louisiana,” Fields said.

The congressman argued that voters who participated in previous elections deserved to have their ballots represented fairly.

“People had to actually take time and fill that ballot out, had to get it notarized, and you're going to tell them their vote doesn't count?” Fields said. “How dare you. That’s un-American.”

Despite frustrations surrounding the ruling, Fields encouraged supporters to stay politically active rather than discouraged.

The town hall closed with attendees singing civil rights songs, including, “Ain’t gonna let no governor turn me around, keep on a walkin’, keep on a talkin’, marchin’ up to freedomland.”

“You look at the early voting numbers—people are voting,” Fields said. “They’re voting because they’re mad, and they’re disgusted. And it’s our job to fight in the courts and make sure their votes are counted.”

Early voting in Louisiana ends May 9, and Election Day is May 16.