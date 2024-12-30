Community set to discuss future of old Truman Early Childhood Education Center

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Community members will gather at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lafayette on Monday evening to talk about a proposal to transform the old Truman Early Childhood Education Center into a community center.

The former location on Clara Street shut its doors in 2023 to make way for a new $30 million facility at the corner of Willow Street and University Avenue.

The building has since gone unused, but as part of Monday evening's meeting, local leaders are asking for input about what features they'd like to see in a potential community center at the site.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.