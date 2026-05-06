Community rallies to replace roof for Vietnam veteran in need

LAFAYETTE PARISH — LAFAYETTE, La. — What started as a roofing project turned into a powerful act of community for one Lafayette man.

Crews worked quickly atop a home, tearing off old shingles and replacing them with a brand-new roof. But for the man living inside, the moment carried far more meaning.

“I am grateful and thankful,” said Sterling Miller.

Miller is a Vietnam veteran and has spent more than 50 years serving as a preacher in the community. Those who know him say his life has been defined by helping others—whether in churches, hospitals or during difficult times.

“He’s done so much for so many people,” said his daughter, Joe Guidry. “He started the church and the school, and when people couldn’t afford a home, he would help finance it. He helped a lot of people when I was growing up.”

Now, Miller is facing one of his own challenges. He is living with Alzheimer’s disease, and as his health declined, so did the condition of his home—especially the roof over his head.

That’s when Lafayette Roofing stepped in to help.

“Like I said, he served us. He was a Vietnam War veteran—he protected us, and now it’s our turn to protect him,” said Darren Domingue with the company. “Just to give him that peace of mind, for what he’s done for our community and our country—he embodies what Acadiana is all about: God, country and community.”

The company replaced Miller’s roof free of charge, giving him a sense of security and relief.

QXO, a roofing distributor, assisted by supplying materials.

For decades, Miller was the one lifting others up. Now, his community is returning the favor.

“I’m looking at it, and it looks good,” Miller said. “I’m looking at a 30-year roof.”

“Thank you all so much, this is a blessing,” Guidry added.

For those involved, the project was more than just construction—it was a way to honor a man who spent his life serving others.

