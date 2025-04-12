Community questions access to Brown Park’s new baseball fields

LAFAYETTE, La. — Graham Brown Memorial Park officially reopened in February with major updates and new amenities, just in time for baseball season. Although, some nearby residents say they’re still unsure when or if the public can use the park’s brand-new tournament baseball fields.

The multi-million dollar renovation included the addition of new playgrounds, a concession building, expanded walking paths, and more.

“We spent $15 to $20 million to develop this park, and it’s no use to the community if we can’t use it,” said Elroy Broussard, Lafayette City Councilman who represents District 1 and Board President of the Brown Park Athletic Association.

Since the ribbon cutting, Broussard says the association has not been able to access the fields or batting cages.

“If you wanna privatize the park, privatize the park,” Councilman Broussard said. “Don’t tell the public you can use the park and we be locked out. The gate is locked. No one from the community has ever had an opportunity to view the park. We never open that up. So if we going to be community-oriented, we must be community-oriented.”

Local residents, including Ashley and Marcel Mack, who live nearby, are happy that the park is part of the neighborhood. Yet do wonder why the fields are not being used recreationally.

“We love it, we here every day,” said Ashley Mack.

“We love Brown Park, we just wondering, like, when the park is going to open? When we going to see kids being active in the community playing baseball and stuff? Because we got kids of our own, and they ready to play and get active too," said Marcel Mack.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government clarified that the tournament fields and batting cages must be reserved in advance.

To make a reservation, residents must call the Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture Department at 337-291-8374. A standard flat fee is required for reserving and using the fields or cages.

Other park amenities, like the playgrounds, dog parks, park pavilions, practice fields, and the basketball court, are open to the public daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., as per the city park ordinance.

“I know I’m ready for my kids to come out the house and really have something to engage in our community and near the house,” said Ashley.

Previously, the Brown Park Athletic Association told KATC they operated the concession stand and used profits to help fund the youth sports equipment and uniforms for families who couldn’t afford registration fees. However, that revenue stream is no longer available. Bon Temps Grill, a Cajun & Creole Restaurant, Bar & Catering was awarded the bid to operate the concessions at the new concession stand at Brown Park.

“We don’t have access to the concession. We don’t have access to anything money-making with the project, so we really are at a disadvantage because we are starting from nothing,” Broussard said. “We got roughly 150 to 160 kids waiting for this opportunity to come play in this brand-new park. They are all excited, but nothing is happening.”

Broussard and others hope that when the fields are not reserved, they can be opened up for the public or for the association to use freely.

LCG said there is an open practice/tee-ball field behind the tournament fields that the community can use that does not require a reservation.