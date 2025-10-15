Community listens live as Supreme Court weighs Louisiana congressional map

LAFAYETTE, La. — As the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that will determine the future of Louisiana’s congressional map, community members gathered Wednesday, calling for fair representation and the protection of voting rights.

“Let the principles of the Voting Rights Act be upheld, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of race or background, have equal voice in our democracy,” one local pastor said in prayer as the hearing got underway.

At issue is whether Louisiana will keep two majority-Black congressional districts or revert to just one, a decision many say has consequences far beyond lines drawn on a map.

“They’re trying to muffle the voices of our Black and brown communities and that’s not fair,” said Consuela Gaines, a chapter organizer of VOTE.

The battle over the state’s district lines has spanned years, with Wednesday’s arguments seen by some as a test of Louisiana’s progress toward fair representation.

“Black voters of Louisiana are saying, ‘No, we need this district, we need the representation, and all of these things have been put into place for a reason,’” Gaines said.

Attendees stressed that representation is about more than just numbers — it’s about ensuring that elected officials understand and serve the communities they represent.

“They don’t really connect with the Black and brown communities because they don’t live in our communities, they didn’t go to our schools. They’re in no way, shape, fashion or form part of our communities,” said Gaines.

As the Supreme Court weighs whether race can factor into district maps, community members vowed to continue pushing for what they describe as fair and equitable redistricting.

“We need someone to be able to stand up for us and fight for us, and if we don’t have that representation, we stand to lose a lot— a lot of things that we’ve been fighting for for years and were able to get. It would just mean that we’re moving backwards,” Gaines added.

The court’s decision is expected to have far-reaching implications for voting rights and representation in Louisiana.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

