Will North Lafayette get a new school?

LAFAYETTE, La. — The 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette convened District 4 school officials and residents at the Downtown Convention Center to discuss proposals for a new school on the city’s northside—an area advocates say has long suffered from a lack of school development.

“I’ve been with those kids, and I see they have potential,” said one substitute teacher. “But you need to spend some time, funds, and let them feel the goodness within the school system itself.”

District 4's school board member stressed the importance of community input as they consider how best to serve students in the area.

“We want to hear your voices, and we want it to be a ‘We can agree to disagree,’” said District 4 School Board Member Amy Trahan. “Because everyone has their own positions in terms of what they may think is the best thing for a school on the northside.”

Trahan said data compiled during months of discussions with Superintendent Francis Touchet pointed to a growing need for a middle school in North Lafayette. Residents and local leaders noted that the district has not seen significant new school construction in decades.

“We’ve seen little improvement or anything new in that area for a while,” said Forrest Chaisson, president of 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette. “I think the last new school that was built there was N P Moss, which is now David Thibodaux (STEM). Other than that, the other facilities have seen no major work. So this is refreshing to see something like this coming through.”

The principal of Paul Breaux Middle School drew attention to the ongoing challenges in existing school facilities.

“It’s still in deplorable conditions,” Tia Trahan said. “I share with the superintendent, it is not a place where I would want my child or any other child to go to school.”

Officials say community meetings like this one are only the first step in bringing needed opportunities to North Lafayette students. They hope that continued engagement will help turn development plans into a reality.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

