Community input sought on health care issues

Two Acadiana health care groups and the United Way of Acadiana are asking residents to fill out a community health care survey.

Ochsner Lafayette General and Our Lady of Lourdes have partnered with United Way of Acadiana to conduct the 2024 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA).

The CHNA is required by the IRS for all non-profit hospitals; it's supposed to gather input from healthcare experts as well as people familiar with local healthcare needs. It happens every three years, and anyone age 18 or older is asked to complete the survey.

The deadline to take the survey is May 20, 2024. You can fill it out here.

Even though it's required paperwork, the hospitals and the United Way use the information they get to create strategies for the community. The data will be go to the boards of 10 hospitals that the two groups operate in Acadiana, and the findings will help those people plan for the future.

The United Way uses the information also in planning, and to direct community investments.

"United Way of Acadiana is so proud to partner with Ochsner Lafayette General and Our Lady of Lourdes to identify and address community needs together. Through this research, United Way of Acadiana aims to identify gaps in the community and invest dollars and resources to close those gaps to build a healthier, stronger community," states Heather Blanchard, President and CEO of United Way of Acadiana.

The information gleaned from the community is valuable, and the partnership has its own value, officials say.

“Together with our partners, through comprehensive data collection and shared expertise, we are identifying opportunities and making strides toward more informed, effective healthcare solutions to ultimately improve health outcomes for everyone we serve,” said Ochsner Lafayette General CEO Patrick Gandy. “This collaboration champions Ochsner’s values of teamwork, inclusivity and excellence and it exemplifies our commitment to understanding and enhancing the health and well-being of our communities,” continued Gandy.

"Through unity, we unveil the tapestry of communal well-being,” said Stephanie Manson, President, Our Lady of Lourdes Health.” Our joint Community Health Needs Assessment is not merely a study; it is a pledge to understand and implement initiatives that will enhance the health of our community together."