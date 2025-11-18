Community event brings real-life injury prevention skills to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Families visiting Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center on Tuesday were met with a hands-on lesson in staying safe. As part of National Injury Prevention Day, hospital team members turned the main lobby into an interactive space where visitors could learn simple techniques to prevent everyday injuries.

Stations covered a wide range of real-world risks, including sports injuries, fall prevention, tourniquet use, and car seat safety.

Organizers emphasized that the goal is to give people skills they can use at home, at school or on the road. They say understanding how accidents happen, and how to avoid them, can help reduce long recovery times and keep families safer in their daily routines.

National Injury Prevention Day is recognized across the country to raise awareness about the impact of accidental injuries and highlight resources available in local communities.