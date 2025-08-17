Community celebrates local hero’s 104th birthday

LAFAYETTE, La. — Surrounded by family, friends and community members, a local war hero celebrated an extraordinary milestone on his 104th birthday, reflecting on a life marked by resilience and sacrifice.

“This is without a doubt, probably, one of the best birthdays I’ve ever had,” Veteran James Bollich said.

Hailing from a generation that weathered some of the darkest days of World War II, he is believed to be one of the last surviving participants of the Bataan Death March. During the war, he endured more than three years as a prisoner, losing two brothers in battle.

Beyond his military service, this remarkable man has also made significant contributions as a Fulbright Scholar and an inductee into the Acadian Museum Legends. He has also authored numerous books, showcasing his diverse talents and dedication to education.

“There are absolutely no words to express how wonderful he is. I can’t even explain how wonderful he is," said his daughter, Sally.

Sally attributes her father’s longevity and vitality to his desire to stay active.

“He likes to stay busy," she explained. "He still exercises every day – and not just his body, but his mind."

From everyone at KATC TV3, we extend a heartfelt happy birthday and thank you for your service.

