Community celebrates life & legacy of local sound engineer Matt Peters

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — Friends and family of Matt Peters—a beloved local sound engineer—gathered Sunday to celebrate his life with food, music, fellowship and fundraising at Rock ‘n’ Bowl in Downtown Lafayette.

Peters, who passed away in January, was remembered not only for his talent in the music industry but for the lasting personal impact he had on those around him.

“Oh man, what wasn’t Matt to me?” said his longtime best friend, Brady Dugas. “I love the kid. I always had and always will — as everybody else here does too.”

The celebration featured live performances from artists who had worked with Peters, including Wayne Toups and Dustin Sonnier. A silent auction was also held, featuring some of Peters’ personal items and other donations from the community. Guests enjoyed free bowling and shared stories about the man who played a pivotal role behind the scenes of many local shows.

The fundraiser was held in part to support Peters’ daughter, Kasey, who hopes to attend college to study acting and music.

“Part of the money would be for me to go to college,” she said. “Honestly, it’s a bit overwhelming, but it also shows how much my dad was appreciated in the community.”

Dugas described Peters as a meticulous and gifted sound engineer.

“He was very talented at what he did. Probably the smartest engineer I’ve ever met,” he said. “All of us are processing it differently, and for everybody, it was quite a shock. But we know he’s in a better place now. His lack of presence doesn’t mean he’s not with us — he’s always with us.”

Kasey, who shares her father’s passion for music, said she hopes to carry on his legacy through her own creative pursuits.

“Yeah, he was a big part of the music scene here,” she said. “Honestly, I think he really did have a special touch when it came to his craft with sound. I think I’ve inherited the ear for music, considering.”

Though Peters is no longer behind the soundboard, his influence continues to resonate across Louisiana’s music community — and through the people who loved him most.