Comeaux High on LPSS agenda for possible closure

The Lafayette Parish School Board will vote Thursday to possibly close Comeaux High School.

According to the agenda, Ovey Comeaux High School will be taken offline at the end of the 2025-2026 Academic School Year in anticipation of renovations for the new academy. The Navy JROTC Magnet Academy Program will be relocated to Acadiana High School. Ovey Comeaux HS facility will be repurposed and renovated to accommodate the W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center and E.J. Sam Accelerated School with the anticipation to service students no later than the 2028-2029 Academic School Year. The existing sports facilities will be repurposed and renovated to create the Lafayette Parish Schools Sports Complex, a centralized sports complex in Lafayette Parish for Lafayette Parish schools. Ovey Comeaux High School will be renamed Ovey Comeaux Workforce Innovation Academy.

By taking Ovey Comeaux High School offline, the District's General Fund would have an estimated cost savings of $2,069,976, according to LPSS.

The 2026-27 Ovey Comeaux High students' rezoning maps are attached below.

The meeting will be held Thursday at 5:30 pm.

The School Board voted in 2024 to keep Comeaux High open after the school was slated to close, in response to recommendations of a district optimization review. Parents and community members voiced strong opposition at meetings leading up to the 2024 decision to keep the school open.

