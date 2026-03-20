Comeaux High admin set for new roles as school closure approaches

LAFAYETTE, La. — As the closure of Ovey Comeaux High School approaches at the end of the 2025-26 school year, new assignments for members of the school's administrative team are being announced.

Dr. Erin Atkins, Comeaux’s current principal, will move to Lafayette High School to serve as an assistant principal for the 2026-27 academic year. Atkins brings extensive experience in education, having served as a biology teacher, school librarian, instructional leader, and assistant principal.

Tyler Marks, currently an assistant principal at Comeaux and a former math teacher, Algebra I content lead, and head cheer sponsor, will transition to Southside High School to take on an assistant principal role.

At Acadiana High School, Christian Brower, another assistant principal at Comeaux, will join the staff in the same capacity.

These moves are part of the district’s plan to rezone students from Comeaux to Acadiana, Lafayette, and Southside high schools — a decision approved in a 5-2 vote by the Lafayette Parish School Board last month. The closure has been met with vocal protests from students, staff, and community members, both on the Comeaux campus and outside LPSS district offices.

While the district has outlined the next steps for Comeaux’s administrative team, questions regarding broader staffing changes remain. LPSS told KATC that any teacher certified to work in the district will be guaranteed a job following Comeaux’s closure, but further details on teacher placements were not immediately available.

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