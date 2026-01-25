Cold snap disrupts flights at Lafayette Regional Airport

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — As a powerful winter cold snap moves in on much of the country, travelers are already feeling its impact, with flight delays and cancellations mounting nationwide, including at Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT).

Overcast skies and freezing temperatures set the tone Saturday as passengers navigated disrupted travel plans.

Vincent Smith, who was flying out of LFT on Delta, said even a brief delay was enough to upend his itinerary.

“There’s a short delay; it means I’m going to miss my connecting flight,” Smith said.

According to CNN, more than 11,000 domestic flights were canceled between Saturday and Monday, as of 12 p.m. ET Saturday, with winter weather cited as a major factor.

At LFT, effects were visible on the airport’s online departure log, which showed multiple delays and cancellations.

A Delta employee at the airport confirmed that some Delta flights were delayed, while all American Airlines departures and arrivals were canceled until 10 a.m. Sunday. No United Airlines departures were scheduled for Saturday, though nightly arrivals were on time.

Smith said airline staff were able to help him, allowing him to continue his trip home to Connecticut.

“They’ve just squared me away with a later flight out of Atlanta,” he said. “They were super helpful.”

Officials advise anyone planning to fly this weekend to check with the airline directly for the most up-to-date information on flight schedules and possible weather-related changes. You can also check LFT's website for more.