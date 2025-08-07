Coffee for Cops event brings community and law enforcement together in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Local law enforcement officers were greeted with warm coffee and warm conversation Thursday morning as part of the bi-annual Coffee for Cops event, now hosted at Audi Lafayette.
The event, organized by Elswick Auto Group, moved this year from Community Honda to the group’s newest dealership on Johnston Street. Organizers say the change of location reflects the growing popularity of the event and their commitment to community outreach.
Coffee for Cops is designed to create an informal setting for local officers to connect with residents, business leaders, and community members. It’s a simple gesture to thank those who protect and serve.
