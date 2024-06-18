Coca-Cola celebrates grand opening of $15M Lafayette facility

LAFAYETTE, La. — Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) held a grand opening ceremony Tuesday for its newly renovated Lafayette facility.

According to Cory Stewart, a spokesperson for Coca-Cola UNITED, the company invested more than $15 million in the Lafayette facility for renovations that will benefit its employees, customers, and the surrounding community.

Located on Eraste Landry Road, the Lafayette Coca-Cola Bottling Company's office space will follow other Coca-Cola UNITED facilities across the six-state region. Officials say it will feature a new break room, a large meeting room, and other modern amenities. Improvements to the Lafayette warehouse include 16 new loading docks, a new check-in building, and additional employee and truck parking.

"Lafayette Coca-Cola and the 200-plus employees are proud of our commitment to our consumers and customers," said Stewart, "and our continued support of many civic and charitable organizations serving our communities."

Event speakers included Coca-Cola UNITED Louisiana Division Vice President Chris Alack, Lafayette Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Bud Wall, Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet, Lafayette Economic Development Authority President and CEO Mandi Mitchell, and One Acadiana President and CEO Troy Wayman.

Below are photos from the ribbon cutting.

One Acadiana