Clothes dryer causes Scott house fire

SCOTT, La. — A house fire early Sunday morning in Scott was determined to have been caused by a clothes dryer.

Just before 3 a.m., the Scott Fire Department was called to Swedish Drive, where a home was found with heavy smoke and visible flames. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control after entering the house and finding the seat of the fire in the kitchen and laundry room area.

During a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the fire had started in or near the clothes dryer in the laundry room. The kitchen and laundry room sustained major fire damage, while the rest of the house was impacted primarily by smoke.

The sole occupant of the house safely evacuated before SFD arrived, and no injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported during the incident.

SFD wants to remind everyone of the importance of regular appliance maintenance, properly functioning smoke alarms and an evacuation plan that all household members have practiced.