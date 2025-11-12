Clear the Clutter Safely: Lafayette’s Household Hazardous Waste Day returns Nov. 22nd

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Time to clean out the garage and ditch those leftover chemicals — safely. Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Environmental Quality Division is hosting Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, November 22, 2025 from 8 a.m. to noon at Cajun Field, 2351 W. Congress Street.

The one-day event gives neighbors in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated parts of the parish a chance to get rid of items that don’t belong at the curb — things like paint, pesticides, household cleaners and even old electronics.

Organizers say it’s about more than just tidying up — it’s about keeping harmful materials out of landfills and protecting local waterways and wildlife. Residents are asked to enter from West Congress Street and follow on-site signs for drop-off.

Click here for a complete list of accepted items and alternative drop-off sites for unaccepted materials, or call 337-291-5637.