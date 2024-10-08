City officials unveil Evangeline Corridor Economic Action Plan

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette officials unveiled a long-awaited economic development plan for the Evangeline Corridor on Monday evening, marking a major revitalization effort that aims to bring substantial investment and job opportunities to the area.

The plan, titled "Evangeline Corridor Forward," was developed over the past year with input from community stakeholders, including feedback from residents and local businesses. It is expected to generate $317 million in real estate investment, creating more than 2,000 construction jobs and nearly 900 permanent jobs.

According to an 82-page report, the initiative is projected to bring in over $46 million in annual retail and business revenue and generate $817,000 in new city and parish property tax revenue.

“We’re excited about the opportunities this plan brings, but there’s more work ahead,” said Cathie Gilbert, planning manager for Lafayette’s Community Development Planning Department.

Mandi Mitchell, director of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA), highlighted the significance of the project, stating that it will create economic opportunities through retail development, workforce training, and affordable housing.

“This project is crucial for both business and job growth in our area,” Mitchell said.