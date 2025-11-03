City of Scott to take over Mardi Gras operations in 2026

SCOTT, La. — The 2026 Scott Mardi Gras Parade is still months away, but city officials are already preparing to make it a memorable event with a few key changes.

For nearly 30 years, the Scott Business Association (SBA) has hosted the city’s annual Mardi Gras parade. But beginning next year, the City of Scott will take over operational responsibilities for the decades-long tradition.

SBA President Caleb Lege, who has served on the board for five years, said the decision was made to keep the parade affordable for participants while addressing rising costs.

“After some financial responsibilities, they add up over the years and as a nonprofit organization we didn’t want to pass that burden on to the people who registered for the parade,” Lege said. “We wanted to keep it affordable for these people to ride and have a good time.”

Lege said the association approached the city for assistance, and after discussions, both sides agreed the transition made sense.

“We went to the city to speak about options, and they offered to take it over,” he said. “The board agreed that it was the right decision for our organization.”

Mayor Jan-Scott Richard said the move won’t change the spirit of the event, but it will allow the city to better manage logistics, safety, and communication.

“At the end of the day, the parade is a Scott Mardi Gras parade,” Mayor Richard said. “We’re just going to facilitate the event, and that’s really the only change. With resources like our police department already in the budget, it’s an easier lift for us as a municipality to help with planning and security.”

While the city will handle parade operations, the SBA will continue to play a supporting role. The group plans to host its annual Mardi Gras Ball and other events during the season.

“SBA will be here to assist however we can through volunteers, participation — anything we can do to help the city and continue the tradition in our community,” Lege said.

Mayor Richard also plans to introduce an ordinance at an upcoming city council meeting that would limit parade entries to floats and specialty vehicles only. That's a move many believe could help improve safety for paradegoers and allow for more participants on each float.

Registration information for the 2026 Scott Mardi Gras Parade will open starting December 8.

