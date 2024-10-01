City of Scott launches sidewalk improvement project

SCOTT, La. — Walking is about to get safer in Scott, officials say.

Construction is underway along Old Spanish Trail, extending from Apollo Road all the way to Alfred Street. The $447,584 project funded through a grant by the Department of Transportation and Development will feature new ADA-compliant sidewalks, updated driveways, and handicap ramps. The end goal is to provide a safer route for pedestrians and cyclists in Scott.

City of Scott

The new sidewalks will also help connect neighbors directly to local schools in the city to the public library, creating a more accessible route for families and students.

"Anything we can do on a regular basis to ensure that we’re creating quality of life components," Mayor of Scott, Jan-Scott Richard says. "Like sidewalk capabilities and the ability for mothers to stroll their kids or fathers to stroll their kids or the ability for kids to ride their bikes safely to and from a library or to and from school is imperative to any community."

Work is scheduled to take place from Tuesday, October 1, through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With an expected completion date in April 2025

Residents are encouraged to remain mindful of construction along the route during this time.

