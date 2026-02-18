Churches across Acadiana observe Ash Wednesday, emphasizing renewal and reflection

LAFAYETTE, La. — As Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent for many Christians worldwide, faith communities in Acadiana are blending tradition and new approaches in their observances.

“We have lots of traditional ways that we observe Lent, just like religious denominations all over the world do,” said Reverend John Cannon of Asbury United Methodist Church.

At Asbury, along with a standard Ash Wednesday service, parishioners are offered the option of receiving ashes via a drive-thru. “We also found that a lot of people in our community are working, they aren't able to get to a religious service of their own, maybe they don't have a church of their own,” Cannon said.

Regardless of the manner in which ashes are received, Cannon stressed their shared symbolism. “When people are receiving that sign of ashes, it's like making a little special commitment here at the beginning of Lent to turn toward the God of love,” he said.

At the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, services remain inside the Catholic church, but parishioners say the spiritual purpose of Lent is the same across Christian denominations. “For me, I normally don't give something up like most people do. Lent season's about making yourself a better person and connecting with God more and realizing His sacrifice He gave for us,” said Martin Bubrig, a parishioner at St. John’s.

Clergy and congregants from both churches say that regardless of tradition, Lent is more about personal renewal than ritual. “The more we can do that, the more we're becoming like God. That's what Lent's all about. But really, that's what life is all about,” Cannon added.

While observance styles differ, Acadiana churches agree that Lent is a time for reflection, repentance, and spiritual renewal.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.