Children’s Museum of Acadiana hosts annual fall food drive amid rising community need

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — The Children’s Museum of Acadiana hosted its annual fall food drive Sunday from 9:00-12:00, aiming to ease pressure on local families while teaching children the value of giving back.

“It’s important that we produce programming that aligns with our mission — learning by doing,” executive director Lore Linton said. “It allows children to have an understanding of what giving back means, and then they still get to play.”

The drive offered families an incentive to donate: for every four food items contributed, the museum provides one free admission.

“Lafayette is such a loving community. We all want to help, and we know there are many nonprofits that offer opportunities to give back,” Linton said.

While the museum accepts donations year-round, Linton said this year’s increased financial strain on families made the effort even more important.

“Although we do this annually, we know there was a heightened sense of need this year,” she said. “There was a lot of pressure on families — worry, fear — and we see that and understand it. We hope this will help alleviate some of that as we are able to give back.”

