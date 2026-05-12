Chicken wing lovers to unite for a good cause: Wing Wars of Acadiana returns

DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — Wing Wars of Acadiana is back at Parc International in downtown Lafayette this Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. benefiting homeless children and their families in Acadiana through the nonprofit, Gifting Grace Project.

Wing Wars of Acadiana is back!

The festival’s signature cook-off will showcase some of the region's top wing creators, both amateur and professional, as they compete for the title of Best Wings in Louisiana. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste a variety of wing creations and cast votes for their favorite competitors during the event.

A five dollar wristband gets you in the gate to experience $2 per wing tastings. Kids 10 and under get in for free. This year's event will feature live performances from the Sharona Thomas Band and The Cast Band.

In addition to the cook-off, organizers will host a silent auction benefiting the Gifting Grace Project. Festival attendees will have the opportunity to bid on donated items while supporting the organization’s charitable efforts. Additional auction details will be announced on the festival’s social media pages.

Guests can also participate in the festival’s anticipated Wing Toss Tournament, where contestants will test their balance, skill and determination in a lighthearted competition. The last participant holding their wing steady will be crowned the winner.

Organizers encourage vendors, teams and attendees to secure tickets early. Those interested in participating or learning more about the festival can contact organizers at info@wingwarsofacadiana.com. Volunteers are still needed as well, and those interested can click here to learn more.

For more information on the festival, click here.