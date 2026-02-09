Chicken run tradition comes alive at Vermilionville’s Courir de Mardi Gras

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — Mardi Gras traditions continued Sunday in Lafayette with a celebration rooted in centuries-old Cajun history, as Vermilionville hosted its annual Courir de Mardi Gras Old Fashion Run, commonly known as the chicken run.

The event marked a first-time experience for many, including visitors and transplants eager to learn more about Louisiana’s unique cultural traditions.

According to Lynn Gery, Vermilionville's artisan quilter, the courir dates back to the late 18th and 19th centuries, recreating rural customs in which masked runners traveled from house to house, singing and asking for ingredients to make a communal gumbo.

“You really get a feel for old civilization—the way the ancestors lived—and it’s a great thing to think about once in a while,” Gery said.

From traditional Cajun-French songs to colorful, hand-crafted costumes, the event offered a living snapshot of the past.

“I think that they’re a bit crazy in the head,” one attendee joked.

Gery, a Pennsylvania native, said she feels a strong connection to Louisiana culture despite not being born in the state. She moved to Louisiana after marrying a Cajun man and has worked at Vermilionville preserving traditional textile arts. She learned to quilt at age six from her grandmother, who she credits as a lasting influence on her life and work.

“I had 19 years with her before she passed," Gery said. "I feel her through this work. It’s a joy.”

On Sunday, however, Gery traded her needle and thread for a more hands-on role, participating in the Courir de Mardi Gras Old Fashion Run.

Runners made their way through Vermilionville’s historic village before gathering in an open field for the chicken chase, one of the most anticipated moments of the day.

“We have it here every year like this,” Gery said. “It’s a wonderful, family-oriented, safe place to have this experience.”

A full list of Mardi Gras events can be found here.