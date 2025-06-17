Cheers to Dad: Lafayette families celebrate Father’s Day at local brewery

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — Dads and beer—two things that go hand in hand—were front and center at a local Lafayette business this Father’s Day.

Adopted Dog Brewing welcomed families on Sunday for a celebration honoring father figures, featuring cold beer, good food, and quality time.

“We have a lot of regulars come through that we adore and see all the time,” said Adele Hebert, one of the managers of Adopted Dog Brewing. “So it’s really fun to get to celebrate them on a day like today.”

The brewery offered some Father’s Day specials: Half off beer flights, which include four five-ounce pours, and blueberry old fashioneds crafted in-house and made with the fan-favorite 337 blonde ale.

“It’s fun to watch them connect over it—to try the different beers,” Hebert said. “Our owner is a dad to a teenage son, and they get to do things like this together. I think that’s why this day was really important to him.”

Will Kellner, a father of four, spent his Sunday afternoon at the brewery with his kids.

“It’s just a day to spend together and be thankful for these guys, our family and the life we have,” Kellner said.

The kids were quick to share their favorite things about their dad.

“He always does things for us, even if it takes time out of his day,” his son William said.

“My dad’s really funny, and I love that about him,” added one of his daughters.

Another young man spending time with family at Adopted Dog said, “I love my dad. He’s a role model—someone I can look up to… not in the golf department, but everything else, pretty much.”

Another young girl added, “He gives me a lot of stuff I want — but don’t need — and, uh… he’s just amazing.”

Adopted Dog Brewing, located in the heart of Acadiana, continues to serve as a gathering place for community, connection and now — memories made with dad.