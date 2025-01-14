Changes to Carencro Mardi Gras parade: What to expect this year

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Carencro Mardi Gras parade is set to roll on Saturday, February 15th.

The Carencro Mardi Gras Association recently shared an update on social media, outlining some key changes. One notable shift: when it comes to music, parade-goers are now free to play what they want, as long as it’s the radio version and not explicit. Additionally, the open mic and PA system for DJs will return.

There are also a few new float rules, which can be found in the parade ordinance on the City of Carencro’s website.

Carencro Police Chief David Anderson advises attendees to arrive early, as more barricades will be in place this year, meaning parking areas used in the past may no longer be available. While Anderson encourages fun, he’s also urging everyone to be safe, "We want those parades and the attendees at these parades to be safe for all—meaning the people on the floats, the people pulling the floats, who have a huge responsibility, and the people behind the barricades. We want them to have a great time, with kids catching beads, trinkets, and goodies. But most importantly, we want to ensure that it’s done in a safe and positive manner."

This year’s parade will feature a maximum of 80 floats. If you’d like to join in the festivities, registration is open until Wednesday, February 12th.

