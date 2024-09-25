Chad Sonnier named Director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet has named Chad Sonnier as the new Director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP), effective September 30, 2024.

Sonnier will bring more than three decades of experience in emergency management, disaster response, and public safety leadership to his new role.

Tasked with leading Lafayette Parish’s emergency preparedness efforts, Sonnier will oversee coordination among federal, state, and local governments, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector during times of crisis. His efforts will focus on enhancing collaboration before, during and after critical emergency events to ensure the safety and resilience of the community.

Sonnier's career spans 23 years as Fire Chief for the City of Scott where he led emergency response operations and played a key role in disaster mitigation and recovery efforts. He has a proven track record in grant writing, identifying funding opportunities at both the federal and state levels to support various projects and initiatives. To date, he has successfully secured more than $26 million in grant funding.

Sonnier’s extensive experience also includes positions such as Firefighter, Haz-Mat Technician, Fire Engineer, Fire Coordinator, and Haz-Mat Chief. Recognized for his leadership and expertise, Sonnier was inducted into the Louisiana Fire Chief’s Hall of Fame in 2020.

Boulet expressed her confidence in Sonnier’s leadership, stating, "Chad Sonnier has the experience, dedication, and strategic mindset needed to guide our parish through any emergency. His proven leadership in disaster response and preparedness will be such an asset to our community."

Christina Dayries, Chief of Staff to Lafayette’s Mayor-President and former Deputy Director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), also commended Sonnier’s appointment. "Chad Sonnier’s extensive experience in emergency management makes him the ideal person for this role. His expertise will strengthen our preparedness and ability to respond to crises, ensuring that Lafayette Parish is better equipped to protect our citizens," said Dayries.

Sonnier's leadership and experience will further enhance OHSEP’s ability to effectively manage emergencies and support the community during times of need, they say.