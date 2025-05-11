Celebrating deeper connections at Lafayette Mother's Day event

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — Families in Lafayette Parish came together Sunday for a heartfelt Mother’s Day event aimed at strengthening bonds through conversation, creativity and shared moments.

Hosted at the InspireHer Center, the afternoon gathering welcomed mothers, mother-figures and their children for a series of arts and crafts activities, snack tastings and guided conversations.

The event was part of the Center's Confidence Campaign, a local initiative focused on building self-awareness and empowerment in girls ages 8 to 18.

“We ask them some silly icebreakers like, ‘Do you like cookies or cake?’ or ‘Books or movies?’ to get things started,” therapist Melissa Bowen said. “But then we go deeper with questions like, ‘What’s a word you think of when you think of me?’ or ‘What’s one of your favorite memories with me?’”

Confidence Campaign founder Susan Titus said the goal was to create a space for families to unplug and focus on one another.

“We just wanted to invite mothers with their daughters and sons to come over, turn off the iPads, turn off the phones, and just have some moments of communication together,” Titus said.

Bowen, director of the Authenticity Center and a board-certified therapist, emphasized the emotional benefits of these moments.

“To hear someone tell their mom they think she’s beautiful, and to see what that meant to her — that makes an impact,” Bowen said. “We get closer because of it, and that makes the relationship stronger.”

Among the attendees was a mother celebrating with her two daughters and two grandchildren — one of whom traveled from Boston.

“I come down probably like twice a year, but never for Mother’s Day,” one daughter said. “So this is one of our first Mother’s Days together in a while.”

With painting, shared stories and plenty of laughter, the InspireHer event offered more than just a celebration — it fostered genuine connection, which organizers hope will last long after the paint has dried.