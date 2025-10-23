Catholic Charities of Acadiana statement on SNAP Benefit Cuts

LAFAYETTE, LA — Following yesterday's announcement that there would be no SNAP benefits next month because of the shutdown, Catholic Charities of Acadiana is reminding everyone that they can make donations easily while their doing their own grocery shopping.

"With the recent government shutdown leading to cuts in SNAP benefits on November 1, many of our neighbors in Acadiana are facing greater food insecurity. Our concern is for families, seniors, and working individuals who are already struggling to make ends meet, knowing that they will feel these effects most acutely," the organization says. "Catholic Charities of Acadiana stands with those impacted and calls on our community to respond with mercy and compassion by donating to local food pantries and working for the common good on behalf of those most prone to suffering with the loss of vital food benefits.

"To help meet this growing need, the public is encouraged this weekend to pick up an extra canned good and make regular, ongoing donations of non-perishable groceries at FoodNet Food Bank collection boxes located in participating grocery stores across Acadiana."

Here's a list of grocery stores that have collection boxes:

Adrien's Supermarket

3842 W Congress St. | Lafayette, LA 70506

Albertsons

2863 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. | Lafayette, LA 70506

2678 Johnston St. | Lafayette, LA 70503

Champagne's Market

454 Heymann Blvd. | Lafayette, LA 70503

Super 1 Foods

3916 NE Evangeline Thwy. | Carencro, LA 70520

215 W Willow St. | Lafayette, LA 70501

3747 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. | Lafayette, LA 70503

200 Destination Pointe Ln. | Scott, LA 70583

2240 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. | Lafayette, LA 70506

Whole Foods Market

4247 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. | Lafayette, LA 70508

Crossroads Collective

1416 S. College Rd. | Lafayette, LA 70503

Regular and ongoing donations of shelf-stable items such as canned vegetables, beans, rice, pasta, peanut butter, and cereal are especially needed. All contributions will support FoodNet Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana, which distributes groceries to families and individuals experiencing food insecurity across the 8-parish region.

About Catholic Charities of Acadiana: Catholoic Charities of Acadiana cares for the sacred gift of all human life, especially the most vulnerable. Catholic Charities of Acadiana operates eleven programs that serve those currently experiencing homelessness, hunger, and poverty in Acadiana. Since 1973, its programs have represented a response to the Gospel call to carry out the corporal works of mercy: feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, offering hospitality to the homeless, caring for the sick, visiting the imprisoned, and burying the dead.