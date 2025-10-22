State officials: No SNAP benefits for November due to shutdown

Governor Jeff Landry is warning all SNAP welfare cardholders that they will receive no new benefits on their cards starting November 1st due to the federal government shutdown in Washington, DC.

Any remaining benefits from previous months can still be used. Updated information will be available to all Louisiana residents through a new site https://dcshutdown.la.gov , a release states.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana receive SNAP welfare benefits. An update from the USDA this summer stated more than 16% of the population in Louisiana receives SNAP benefits, the release states.

The Louisiana Department of Health which oversees the SNAP program in Louisiana will begin notifying recipients this week, based on available information, that November benefits will not be added to their cards until the federal government reopens. In addition, LDH is providing notices ( Notice 1 [ldh.la.gov] , Notice 2 [ldh.la.gov] ) which retailers can post on doorways and in their stores notifying recipients new funds will be unavailable.

“All Louisiana SNAP recipients should be aware that there will be no new benefits added to their cards starting November 1st unless the federal government in Washington, DC reopens,” said Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health Bruce D. Greenstein. “We will do all we can to ensure SNAP recipients are aware of this and that retailers are prepared as well. Updated information will be provided on the state’s new dcshutdown.la.gov website as soon as it is available.”

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides monthly benefits that help eligible low-income households buy the food they need for good health. It is a program funded by the federal government in Washington, DC under the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

