Catholic Charities of Acadiana launches bottled water drive ahead of summer heat

LAFAYETTE, La. — With hotter months approaching, Catholic Charities of Acadiana is launching its annual bottled water drive to help people in need stay hydrated during the summer heat.

Ben Broussard with Catholic Charities said the drive began about three years ago after a heat dome brought triple-digit temperatures to the area, creating an urgent need for bottled water.

“This is really getting us prepared to be in a position to offer that compassionate response to our neighbors who are suffering,” Broussard said.

He said the organization was forced to respond quickly at the time by distributing water as temperatures climbed.

“We were reactively serving water in that situation,” Broussard said.

Now, the goal is to prepare ahead of the summer season by stocking shelves before extreme heat arrives.

“With this, we're hoping to be proactive with it being late April, getting into those hotter months. We want to be in a position to have the stocks of water on hand,” he said.

Catholic Charities of Acadiana serves thousands of people across the region each year through programs that provide food assistance and housing support for families in crisis.

Broussard said demand for bottled water rises sharply during warmer months.

“On a hot day in the spring and summer, we will go through seven to eight cases of water per day, handing out to our neighbors,” he said.

He added that even small donations can have a significant impact.

“A case of water is probably $3 or $4, but that goes a long way in helping our neighbors who suffer in this heat,” Broussard said.

Donations can be dropped off through May 1 at the Catholic Charities of Acadiana warehouse, located at 403 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.'

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

