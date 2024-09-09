Catholic Charities asking for volunteers ahead of storm

As Tropical Storm Francine approaches, Catholic Charities of Acadiana is closely monitoring the situation and preparing for its potential impact on our community.

"In times of disaster, we rely on the support of the community to provide a strategic, coordinated response to those most in need," a release states. "As the official disaster response agency of the Diocese of Lafayette, Catholic Charities of Acadiana is trained year-round to lead and coordinate relief and long-term recovery efforts in Acadiana. We are actively preparing to deploy volunteer teams, manage resources, and assist survivors in their time of need. To ensure a swift and effective response, we are asking for individuals, along with groups from church parishes, schools, businesses, and local organizations, to pre-register as volunteers, ready to be called upon when our disaster response efforts begin."

They are specifically seeking volunteers who can assist in the following areas:

- Damage Assessments

- Roof Tarping

- Muck Out / Clean Up

- Debris Removal & Chainsaw Crews

- In-Kind Donations Management & Points of Distribution

"Volunteers are critical to our mission of restoring hope and rebuilding lives. To pre-register as a volunteer, please visit https://bit.ly/CCADisasterVolunteer" the release states.

