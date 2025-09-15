Carencro seeks input from residents on city's future through land use survey

CARENCRO, La — Carencro officials are asking residents to weigh in on the city's future development through a new survey designed to gather community input on how the city should look, feel and grow.

The city is updating its local land use code, which guides infrastructure and property development including homes, public spaces and businesses, according to city officials who spoke with KATC.

The survey aims to collect feedback from neighbors like Brian Viator, who believes community participation is crucial for the city's development.

"Everybody needs their input. We live here so we need input on what everybody wants. Some people might want different things, but in the long run, I think it will workout great," Viator said.

The survey will remain open for one month for residents to share their perspectives on Carencro's development priorities.

Here is a link to the survey.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.