Carencro remains Louisiana’s fastest-growing city for fifth consecutive year

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Carencro has held the title of Louisiana's fastest-growing city for five consecutive years, a distinction city leaders attribute to steady economic development, continued residential construction and long-term infrastructure investments.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Carencro's population grew by 43.2% between April 2020 and July 2025, making it the state's fastest-growing municipality during that period.

Mayor Charlotte Clavier said she is proud to see more people recognizing what residents have long appreciated about the city.

“I'm proud. I just think Carencro is a great place, and I think it's something I've always known… it's just nice to see other people have finally started to recognize what we've always known,” Clavier said.

The mayor credited much of the city's momentum to a combination of established local businesses and new commercial development.

“We have mom and pop businesses that have been here for generations, and they have done very well. Then we have the national companies that have come in, and they've done well, and then now, we have new ones coming in,” Clavier said.

As businesses continue to invest in the city, housing development has also expanded. Data from Point2Homes.com shows more than 500 homes have been built in Carencro since 2020, representing a nearly 35% increase year over year.

Clavier said residential growth has remained consistent throughout her time in office.

“Since I've been mayor, there've been about 1,500 lots in active development, and that stayed pretty steady throughout. So those residential lots are here and they're… I think they're here to stay!” Clavier said.

City leaders say they are working to keep pace with growth through infrastructure improvements and long-term planning efforts designed to support a larger population.

“We're making those infrastructure investments, but we are doing the investments in planning and how our government works. So I see a lot of improvements,” Clavier said.

While population gains and economic development have fueled Carencro's rise, Clavier said the city's sense of community remains one of its greatest strengths.

“I think that that's the glue that holds us all together, is that these are people who know each other and are happy to spend time with each other – and kind of like any other town, you have different conflicts – but at the end of the day, we love where we live,” Clavier said.

With continued residential and commercial development underway, Clavier expects Carencro's growth to continue— with city leaders balancing the demands that come with a rapidly expanding population.