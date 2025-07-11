Carencro receives grant to enforce litter, illegal dumping laws

The City of Carencro announced Friday that it will receive a Keep Louisiana Beautiful Litter Enforcement Surveillance Camera Grant from the State of Louisiana.

Made possible with funding from the State of Louisiana and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, 10 Litter Enforcement Surveillance Camera Grants totaling $94,700 were awarded to eligible organizations in eight parishes, including public entities with authority to enforce litter and illegal dumping laws within the Grantee’s jurisdiction.

"We are building partnerships with all enforcement agencies and prosecutors to increase litter enforcement," states Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. “Sixty-eight percent of Louisianians polled want more litter enforcement. We are working to make that happen for Louisiana."

The Carencro Police Department will use these funds to expand its street camera program, focusing on littering and dumping violations within the city limits, building on an already successful program.