Carencro Mardi Gras Parade cancelled

The Carencro Mardi Gras Parade, set for Saturday, has been cancelled because of the weather.

Organizers say the "decision was extremely difficult and not made lightly."

According to a post on the Mardi Gras Association's Facebook page, the reason is sub-freezing temperatures in the forecast.

"Public safety is our main and top priority, for those riding in the parade, our volunteers, first responders, and everyone lining the route," the post states.

The president of the association, in consultation with the Grand Marshal, the Board and the Carencro Police Department, made the decision.

"After careful discussion, it was determined that proceeding in sub-freezing conditions would pose unnecessary safety risks to our community," the post states. "We understand the disappointment this brings and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Please know this was not an easy call, but the safety of our community must always come first."

The parade has not been rescheduled. If it is rescheduled, it will be announced on the Facebook page. The mandatory Captain's Meeting scheduled for Wednesday is canceled.

"Every person who registered to ride and supported the parade will be contacted individually regarding refunds, questions, and next steps. Please note how much we appreciate you all for supporting us and the parade," the post states.