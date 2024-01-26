Carencro man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A Carencro man pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in federal court Friday.

Records show that Camden Thibodeaux, 26, has faced child pornography charges at least twice before the case handled in court Friday.

This time, he pleaded guilty to two counts of a nine-count indictment accusing him of distributing, producing and possessing child pornography; of trying to entice a child to engage in criminal sexual activity and of lying to federal agents.

He pleaded guilty to one count production of child pornography and the enticement charge. He faces a minimum sentence of 25 years on the production charge, and a minimum of 10 years on the enticement charge. He sentencing was set for April.

Thibodeaux has been in state and federal court before, on similar charges.

Records show he was indicted in Lafayette district court in February 2017, accused of 20 counts possession of child pornography. He cut a plea deal with the District Attorney's Office, pleaded guilty to one count and got a year of probation. One of the conditions of his probation was that he "continue treatment" with Maureen Brennan, a clinical psychologist in Lafayette who is an expert in treating pedophiles and their victims.

During Friday's hearing, his attorney told the court he would be requesting a psychological evaluation of Thibodeaux during the pre-sentence investigation that precedes all federal sentencings.

Lafayette court records show that, after his 2017 guilty plea, Thibodeaux successfully completed his probation in 2018.

He was again indicted in federal court in November 2020, on charges of receipt, distribution and possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty in February 2023 to a bill of information accusing him of transportation of obscene material, and was sentenced to a year of probation.

But just weeks later, in March 2023, he was again indicted; it was this indictment to which he pleaded guilty on Friday.

Thibodeaux, who currently is in jail, will be held in jail until his sentencing, the court ordered.