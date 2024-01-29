Carencro man indicted for Evangeline Thruway shooting death

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Carencro man has been indicted for a shooting death on the Evangeline Thruway.
Carrol Anthony Steno, III was indicted for second degree-murder of Kenneth Johnson on November 22, 2023, in the 2800 block of NE Evangeline Thruway.
Read morehere.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers