Carencro man indicted for Evangeline Thruway shooting death

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Carencro man has been indicted for a shooting death on the Evangeline Thruway.

Carrol Anthony Steno, III was indicted for second degree-murder of Kenneth Johnson on November 22, 2023, in the 2800 block of NE Evangeline Thruway.

Read morehere.

