Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Carencro man indicted for Evangeline Thruway shooting death

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 15:21:26-05

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Carencro man has been indicted for a shooting death on the Evangeline Thruway.

Carrol Anthony Steno, III was indicted for second degree-murder of Kenneth Johnson on November 22, 2023, in the 2800 block of NE Evangeline Thruway.

Read morehere.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.