Carencro man dies in I-49 crash

A Carencro man died in a three-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning on Interstate 49.

Artie Gunnells, 58, died in the 6 a.m. crash, troopers say.

The crash happened just south of North University Avenue, in Lafayette Parish. Troopers say a Lafayette woman was northbound on the Interstate in the right lane, and a Jeep was traveling north in the left lane. For reasons still under investigation, the car crossed the line and hit the Jeep. The car traveled off the road to the left, crossed the media and hit the pick-up truck that Gunnells was driving.

Gunnells, who was properly restrained, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The woman and a juvenile in her car were not properly restrained and both suffered serious injuries. The driver of the Jeep was wearing their seat belt and suffered minor injuries, State Troopers say.

A standardized toxicology sample was collected from both the woman and Gunnells to be submitted for analysis.

The driver of the Jeep provided a voluntary breath sample, indicating no alcohol was present, and the driver showed no signs of impairment.

Charges are pending as this crash remains under investigation.

"Troop I has investigated 3 fatal crashes resulting in 3 deaths in 2024."