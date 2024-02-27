Carencro High School Rezoning

LAFAYETTE, La. — Around 100 students at the Carencro High School will be rezoned to Northside High School this fall- the rezoning comes just weeks after the Lafayette School board voted to approve the move which officials at the Lafayette Parish School System say will help balance the number students between the schools.

School Board representative Chad Desormeaux voted in favor of the rezoning, he told me during what this will mean for students this coming school year.

“The ultimate goal is to increase Northside’s attendance, without crippling Carencro’s attendance. Ultimately it was done to spread our students and give them the best opportunity possible,” said Chad during a recent interview with KATC.

According to Louisiana Legislative Auditor, in 2023 Carencro high School had a population of 1,137 students and Northside high 634 students. Based on the Lafayette Parish School System maps, The new zone will add a portion between Interstate 10 and West Pont Des Mouton Road to Northside High-a move being made as a result of population changes in the area.

“When Southside was build years ago, there was a rezoning that happened and it affected Northside in a major way so we are just trying to just get back some of what we can to help their population.”

LPSS says the full impact of the rezoning will be seen once they finalize the amount of students that will accept the transfer- Eight graders will automatically be rezoned, 9th graders can stay only if they have a sibling at the school, 10th and 11th graders can stay but no transportation will be provided.

Parents and guardians are being notified about the rezoning and their options.

“They are being notified as of now of the rezone, they have an opportunity to stay at Carencro through the IT (Information Technology) program, or if they are outside of Northside zone and they want to attend Northside, there are openings in there, in their department as well.”

Parents who want to keep their kids at Carencro must contact the Lafayette Parish School System to make their choice.