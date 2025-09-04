Carencro has a new sewer treatment plant in the works

CARENCRO, La. — The city of Carencro opened bids on Thursday for a new sewer treatment plant that officials say will benefit residents for generations to come.

City officials met with local construction companies to hear bids for the massive infrastructure project. After reviewing the proposals, Southern Constructors was selected to build what Mayor Charlotte Clavier called the biggest project of her lifetime. Their bid was $42.7 million.

"This is a huge project for the city of Carencro. It will be the biggest of my lifetime," Clavier said.

The project has been in the works for quite some time.

"I would say it began in 2012. In 2016 the citizens of Carencro passed a sales tax to pay for this, so there's been a lot of money invested in this — the rerouting of sewer through the city and redoing all of the city mains all going towards the new location," Clavier said.

The mayor emphasized the importance of investing in sewer infrastructure, noting the strict environmental regulations that govern wastewater treatment.

"Sewer is probably the most expensive out the utilities to provide for everyone because you want the outcome at the end to be safe for the environment, and so that's a lot of rules and regulations when it comes to sewer. So this is an investment for the future," Clavier said.

The project is estimated to take two years to complete.

