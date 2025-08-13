Carencro family faces unexpected $2,300 sewer bill after system glitch

CARENCRO, La. — A Carencro family received a shocking surprise in their mailbox last month: a sewer bill for more than $2,300 that they say accumulated without their knowledge due to a company system error.

Treasure Bradshaw tells KATC that the sewer bill she received is from Magnolia Water Utility Operating and includes charges dating back to 2023 that were never previously sent to her.

"I opened up the bill and I thought it was a scam," Bradshaw said.

When Bradshaw contacted the utility company about the unexpected charges, she says representatives blamed a system glitch for the failure to send monthly bills throughout the previous years.

Now, Magnolia Water has given Bradshaw a deadline to begin making payments or face disconnection of her sewer service.

"My question was why did it take so long to get a bill? Why didn't I receive a bill?" Bradshaw said. "They told me there was a glitch in the system."

The timing couldn't be worse for Bradshaw, who says she's currently dealing with medical issues.

"I kept telling them it's kind of hard. Right now I'm dealing with medical issues, so on top of that I have to deal with what's more important — my health or pay my sewer bill? If I don't pay it, it will be disconnected," she said.

While Bradshaw acknowledges her debt, she says the payment plans offered by Magnolia Water are beyond her means on a fixed income. The 12-month plan requires a payment of $250 per month, while the 24-month plan is set at $143 per month.

"I'm willing to pay that bill. The problem that I'm having with Magnolia is them wanting me to pay what they want me to pay, and being on a set income, I am unable to do that," Bradshaw explained.

KATC reached out to Magnolia Water regarding the system glitch and payment options for customers experiencing hardship but has not received a response as of publication time.

Bradshaw hopes sharing her story will help others who might be facing similar unexpected bills.

"They need to do a better job working with solving problems that they made," she said, "because if you don't get a bill, how do you know you are supposed to pay it?"

