Camp Inspire provides safe haven for kids on Lafayette’s Northside

LAFAYETTE PARISH — What began as an idea to provide a safe space for children this summer has blossomed into a full-fledged summer camp serving dozens of kids on Lafayette’s Northside.

Camp Inspire, spearheaded by U.S. veteran and retired teacher Joyce Gaymon, officially launched this month and now welcomes between 60 to 100 children each day. The program offers structure, activities, and a sense of belonging—thanks in large part to community donations and volunteer support.

“As adults, we have to realize we need to find a safe haven for these children,” Gaymon said. “This is one of those places. They’re not on the streets or at home watching TV. It’s a joy to have them.”

Before the camp launched, Gaymon and Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Elroy Broussard put out a call for community support. That call was answered—with food, supplies, and financial contributions pouring in from organizations and residents alike.

Groups including 100 Black Men of Lafayette, the Lafayette Parish School Board, and the Department of Parks and Recreation stepped up to support the effort, Gaymon said.

“They provide food, snacks, juice, water—and whatever I ask for, and some things I didn’t even ask for,” she said. “Everything you can imagine that a child might want to play with is here, and that’s all from the community.”

Josh Edmond, a Lafayette Parish School Board member, said the camp has provided welcome relief for families.

“For six weeks, parents—grandma—don’t have to worry about the kids having nothing to do,” Edmond said. “That’s what Camp Inspire is for.”

For the children, Camp Inspire is a place to grow and connect. For volunteers, it’s a chance to give back and invest in the next generation.

“This has become a support system for so many families,” Gaymon said.

Camp Inspire will continue serving Northside youth through the rest of the summer.

