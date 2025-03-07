Calls for accountability over security failures at Mamou Mardi Gras events

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Following a tragic shooting that left two people dead, including a Lafayette Renaissance Charter High School student, the town of Mamou is facing increasing scrutiny over its security measures at this year’s Mardi Gras festival.

Local residents and officials are calling for accountability, raising questions about the adequacy of the security presence during the popular event.

“The security didn’t match the people that were here. Now somebody has to be held accountable for that," said Rufus Searille, a local resident

Searille, who has been outspoken in his criticism of the town’s handling of public safety, stressed the need for better security at future events. “Who wants to go to an event where people don’t feel safe? If the officers don’t feel safe, how could they protect you?” he said.

This tragic incident has brought the town’s security issues to the forefront, but concerns had already been raised just a month before.

At a city council meeting on February 12, Assistant Police Chief Caleb Simien expressed significant concern about public safety, highlighting the lack of adequate security for Mardi Gras celebrations.

Multiple Shootings Mar Mamou Mardi Gras Celebrations

In addition to the deadly incident at the Mardi Gras event, Mamou was rocked by a series of violent shootings between March 4 and March 5. Over the course of the two days, two separate shootings left more than a dozen people injured.

Public records show that the town of Mamou allocated $8,800 for public safety expenses, but there are questions about how those funds were spent.

Ricardo Goodley, Councilman at Large for Mamou, stressed the importance of public safety. “I just wanted people to be safe when they came to town to celebrate Mardi Gras,” Goodley said. “If that meant asking for more money to fund it, that’s where I stand, and I ask for that support.” He acknowledged that the need for more security had been pointed out following similar incidents in New Orleans, yet the event was not handled with the same level of preparedness.

The Mamou Police Department has not confirmed if any arrests have been made in connection with these incidents. Louisiana State Police is assisting in the ongoing investigation, though details remain limited.