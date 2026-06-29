Calling all artists! Applications now open for 2027 AcA NXT Series

DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — Applications are now open for Acadiana Center for the Arts' 2027 NXT Series, designed to help emerging and mid-career performing artists from the region as they hone their craft and showcase original live work.

2027 NXT Series Applications Now Open

Selected artists will collaborate with AcA to develop their dreams in a live professional theater setting. Musicians, dancers, actors, and performers of all disciplines are welcome to apply here.

To apply, you must be over the age of 18 years old and currently be an Acadiana resident — or have been a permanent Acadiana resident within the last six years. Early-career artists (< 5 years of professional experience) or mid-career artists (5-15 years of professional experience) are eligible.

Applications close on Thursday, July 31, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. For more information, you can contact Brandon Motz, AcA Performing Arts Director, by email at Brandon@AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org.

